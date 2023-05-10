Cristian Javier starts for the Houston Astros on Wednesday against Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

The favored Astros have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at -105. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -115 -105 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros are 9-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 39.1% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Houston has a record of 9-14 (39.1%).

The Astros have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has played in 36 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-16-1).

The Astros have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-11 10-7 5-5 12-13 13-13 4-5

