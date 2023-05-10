Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and others are available in the Houston Astros-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, starting at 4:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Javier Stats

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.54), 19th in WHIP (1.057), and 22nd in K/9 (9.5).

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners May. 5 7.0 3 3 3 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 5.2 7 3 3 6 1 at Braves Apr. 23 6.0 3 2 1 10 2 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 17 5.0 3 1 1 5 2 at Pirates Apr. 11 6.0 5 4 4 3 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 33 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .264/.367/.440 slash line so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners May. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has 31 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 33 runs.

He has a slash line of .284/.397/.541 on the season.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .353 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 at Angels May. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 at Mariners May. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mariners May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Mariners May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has put up 40 hits with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .294/.366/.515 slash line on the season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Rangers May. 7 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has collected 34 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He's slashing .246/.298/.493 so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers May. 7 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Rangers May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Cardinals May. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

