Evgenii Dadonov and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Dadonov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Dadonov has averaged 14:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Dadonov has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 28 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Dadonov has an assist in 24 of 73 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Dadonov hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Dadonov has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 13 33 Points 11 7 Goals 3 26 Assists 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.