Joe Pavelski Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Joe Pavelski will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Pavelski intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
Pavelski Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Pavelski has a plus-minus rating of +42, while averaging 17:43 on the ice per game.
- In 25 of 82 games this season Pavelski has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 20 of them.
- Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.
- Pavelski's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.
Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|10
|77
|Points
|17
|28
|Goals
|11
|49
|Assists
|6
