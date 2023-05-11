Miro Heiskanen Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Heiskanen? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Miro Heiskanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -213)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
Heiskanen Season Stats Insights
- In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus rating of +12, while averaging 25:29 on the ice per game.
- In 10 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 47 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has recorded a point, and 23 of those games included multiple points.
- Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 19 times.
- Heiskanen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 68.1% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 63.6% of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Heiskanen Stats vs. the Kraken
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|79
|Games
|10
|73
|Points
|10
|11
|Goals
|2
|62
|Assists
|8
