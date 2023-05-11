How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars are set for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Tune in to TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Stars and the Kraken hit the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/9/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|6-3 DAL
|5/7/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|7-2 SEA
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.