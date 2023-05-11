Stars vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars are the favorite, with -190 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Kraken, who have +160 moneyline odds.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top.
Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-16-24 record in games that have needed overtime.
- In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).
- In the 14 games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).
- Dallas has finished 5-5-7 in the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 17 points).
- The Stars are 45-7-7 in the 59 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 97 points).
- In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to record 37 points.
- In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars finished 17-11-9 in those contests (43 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.