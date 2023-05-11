Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 2-2 in the series. The Kraken have +160 odds on the moneyline against the favored Stars (-190).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have gone 42-24 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Dallas is 19-7 (winning 73.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 24, or 45.3%, of the 53 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Seattle has won nine of its 13 games, or 69.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken and their opponents hit the over just one time over Seattle's past 10 contests.
- During their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken's 252 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
