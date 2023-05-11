Tyler Seguin will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Prop bets for Seguin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In Seguin's 76 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Seguin has a point in 38 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.

In 25 of 76 games this season, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Seguin hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 10 50 Points 2 21 Goals 1 29 Assists 1

