The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox will play on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Andrew Vaughn -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 33 total home runs.

Houston has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.366).

The Astros rank 20th in the majors with a .238 batting average.

Houston is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (161 total).

The Astros are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

Astros batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.36).

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.215).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering three hits.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away J.P. France Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels L 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Framber Valdez - 5/10/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox - Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs - Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs - Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs - Home J.P. France Drew Smyly

