In the series opener on Friday, May 12, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (19-18) match up with Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (13-26). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Astros (-150). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (1-3, 5.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 24 times and won 10, or 41.7%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 7-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (43.8% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The White Sox have come away with six wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 2-9 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.