Player props can be found for Yordan Alvarez and Andrew Vaughn, among others, when the Houston Astros visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has seven doubles, eight home runs, 16 walks and 34 RBI (32 total hits).

He's slashing .283/.388/.558 so far this season.

Alvarez has recorded a base hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 at Angels May. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 at Mariners May. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mariners May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has four doubles, six home runs, 20 walks and 24 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .264/.355/.434 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 37 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI.

He has a slash line of .255/.347/.434 on the season.

Vaughn has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Royals May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Reds May. 7 3-for-5 2 0 4 6

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 10 doubles, eight home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .254/.321/.493 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Royals May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 7 2-for-2 4 0 2 3 0

