Friday's game that pits the Houston Astros (19-18) against the Chicago White Sox (13-26) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 12.

The Astros will call on J.P. France against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (1-3).

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

NBCS-CHI

Astros vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 24 times and won 10, or 41.7%, of those games.

Houston has entered 16 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 7-9 in those contests.

The Astros have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 161 (4.4 per game).

The Astros' 3.36 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule