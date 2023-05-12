The Minnesota Twins (21-17) and Chicago Cubs (18-19) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series victory over the Padres, and the Cubs a series loss to the Cardinals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (3-1) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Twins vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.35 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (3-1, 3.05 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins' Gray (4-0) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 1.35 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .199 in seven games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Gray has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.

Smyly enters the outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Smyly enters the game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

The 33-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks 25th, .991 WHIP ranks 13th, and 8.0 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.

