The Chicago White Sox (13-27) and the Houston Astros (20-18) will square off on Saturday, May 13 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Dylan Cease getting the ball for the White Sox and Brandon Bielak taking the mound for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (+105). The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-2, 5.58 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 12 games this season and won six (50%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the White Sox have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win.

The White Sox went 2-2 over the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Astros have come away with seven wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Astros had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

