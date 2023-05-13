Player prop betting options for Andrew Vaughn, Yordan Alvarez and others are available in the Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has collected 33 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.

He has a slash line of .282/.388/.573 so far this season.

Alvarez will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .306 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 at Angels May. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 at Mariners May. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has put up 35 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.357/.436 so far this year.

Tucker has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cease Stats

The White Sox's Dylan Cease (2-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Cease will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 5.58 ERA ranks 66th, 1.512 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks 12th.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals May. 8 5.0 9 7 7 6 1 vs. Twins May. 3 5.0 5 4 4 6 4 vs. Rays Apr. 27 4.0 9 7 6 3 2 at Rays Apr. 22 4.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 16 6.0 6 4 2 5 5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Bielak's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 37 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI.

He has a .248/.339/.423 slash line on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Royals May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 10 doubles, nine home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI (38 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .262/.327/.517 so far this season.

Robert has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs and four RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Royals May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.