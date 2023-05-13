Astros vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 13
The Chicago White Sox (13-27) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Houston Astros (20-18) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (2-2, 5.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Brandon Bielak (0-1, 4.15 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Astros vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-2, 5.58 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (0-1, 4.15 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak
- Bielak (0-1) pitches first for the Astros to make his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .333 against him this season. He has a 4.15 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings over his two appearances.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- Cease (2-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.58, a 2.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.512 in eight games this season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 5.58 ERA ranks 66th, 1.512 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
Dylan Cease vs. Astros
- The Astros have scored 166 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They are batting .238 for the campaign with 34 home runs, 25th in the league.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Astros in one game, and they have gone 2-for-21 with an RBI over 6 1/3 innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.