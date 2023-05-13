Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Brent Rooker and others are available when the Texas Rangers visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Gray Stats

Jon Gray (2-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners May. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 5.1 8 4 4 2 1 at Reds Apr. 26 6.0 4 3 3 2 2 vs. Athletics Apr. 21 5.1 5 4 3 2 5 at Astros Apr. 15 2.0 1 1 1 2 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has 44 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.379/.484 on the year.

Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mariners May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has five doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 37 RBI (35 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .250/.317/.479 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 10 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 at Mariners May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 29 RBI (36 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .319/.428/.673 slash line so far this year.

Rooker has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 12 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Rangers May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 10 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and 20 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.341/.378 on the year.

Ruiz takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 12 3-for-5 2 1 4 6 0 vs. Rangers May. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees May. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 1

