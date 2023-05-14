Sunday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (20-19) versus the Chicago White Sox (14-27) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 14.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (3-1) versus the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (2-2).

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Astros vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 11 (44%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 9-11, a 45% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Astros have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 167 (4.3 per game).

The Astros' 3.30 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule