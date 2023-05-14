The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 110.9 per contest (third in league).

These two teams average 233.1 points per game between them, 32.1 more than this game's point total.

These two teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 21.3 more points than the total for this contest.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -115 30.1 Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -125 14.9 Marcus Smart 14.5 -115 11.5 Al Horford 8.5 +100 9.8

