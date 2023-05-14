Check out the injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25), which currently includes zero players listed, as the Celtics ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden on Sunday, May 14 at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Celtics bested the 76ers 95-86 on Thursday. In the Celtics' win, Marcus Smart recorded 22 points (and added seven rebounds and seven assists), while Joel Embiid scored 26 in the loss for the 76ers.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

Boston has a 48-12 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.

The Celtics have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 115.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, two points fewer than the 117.9 they've scored this year.

Boston knocks down 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6).

The Celtics average 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in the league), and allow 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers put up just 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics allow (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.

The 76ers have fared worse offensively over their last 10 games, putting up 104 points per contest, 11.2 fewer points their than season average of 115.2.

Philadelphia knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.6 on average.

The 76ers rank fourth in the NBA with 115.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and eighth defensively with 110.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6.5 201

