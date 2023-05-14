For huge NCAA baseball fans who want to see every game, check out the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the 15 games that are airing on Fubo on May 14.

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Miami at Pittsburgh Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN

Watch Minnesota at Maryland Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Watch Penn State at Nebraska Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch Yale at Harvard Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN

Watch Georgia at Missouri Baseball

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN

Watch San Diego State at Air Force Baseball

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium

Watch Arizona at Stanford Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks

Watch Clemson at Virginia Tech Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN

Watch Northwestern at Michigan Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Watch Oregon State at UCLA Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks

Watch Washington at Oregon Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks

Watch Alabama at Texas A&M Baseball

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN

Watch UNLV at Fresno State Baseball

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium

Every team's journey toward the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.