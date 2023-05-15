Astros vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Houston Astros (21-19) and the Chicago Cubs (19-21) at Minute Maid Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 15.
The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (3-4) against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (0-2).
Astros vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 26 times and won 12, or 46.2%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 3-4 when favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 65.5% chance to win.
- Houston has scored 171 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.29 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|@ Angels
|W 3-1
|Framber Valdez vs -
|May 10
|@ Angels
|W 5-4
|Cristian Javier vs Griffin Canning
|May 12
|@ White Sox
|W 5-1
|J.P. France vs Michael Kopech
|May 13
|@ White Sox
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Dylan Cease
|May 14
|@ White Sox
|W 4-3
|Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
|May 15
|Cubs
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
|May 16
|Cubs
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
|May 17
|Cubs
|-
|J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
|May 19
|Athletics
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs James Kaprielian
|May 20
|Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
|May 21
|Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Drew Rucinski
