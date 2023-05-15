Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros play Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on Monday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 25th in baseball with 35 total home runs.

Houston is slugging .365, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Astros have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

Houston is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (171 total).

The Astros' .307 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.29).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.202).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 2.38 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Valdez is trying to continue a seventh-game quality start streak in this outing.

Valdez is aiming for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.6 innings per appearance on the hill.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Framber Valdez - 5/10/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs - Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs - Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs - Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics - Home Brandon Bielak James Kaprielian 5/20/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez Drew Rucinski

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.