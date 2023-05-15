The Houston Astros host the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Yordan Alvarez, Cody Bellinger and others in this matchup.

Astros vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (3-4) for his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Valdez has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 11th, 1.038 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 9 8.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Giants May. 3 6.0 5 2 2 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 7.0 8 3 3 3 0 at Braves Apr. 22 7.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 16 6.0 4 5 1 7 2

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has collected 36 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashing .288/.388/.568 so far this year.

Alvarez has hit safely in 11 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .342 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 38 hits with six doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .271/.358/.443 slash line on the season.

Tucker heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 14 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.338/.496 on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 11 doubles, four home runs, 31 walks and 18 RBI (43 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .303/.425/.465 so far this season.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 12 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

