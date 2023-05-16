How to Watch the Astros vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will see Justin Steele starting for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 25th in MLB play with 36 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Houston has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.368).
- The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
- Houston is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (177 total).
- The Astros are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Astros batters strike out eight times per game, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.
- Houston's pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has a 3.31 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.203).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Javier is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this outing.
- Javier will try to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Away
|J.P. France
|Michael Kopech
|5/13/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Dylan Cease
|5/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Lucas Giolito
|5/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jameson Taillon
|5/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Justin Steele
|5/17/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Drew Smyly
|5/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|James Kaprielian
|5/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|JP Sears
|5/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Drew Rucinski
|5/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Wade Miley
