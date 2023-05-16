Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will see Justin Steele starting for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 25th in MLB play with 36 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Houston has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.368).

The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Houston is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (177 total).

The Astros are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.

Astros batters strike out eight times per game, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.31 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.203).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Javier is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this outing.

Javier will try to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs - Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs - Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics - Home Brandon Bielak James Kaprielian 5/20/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez Drew Rucinski 5/22/2023 Brewers - Away Cristian Javier Wade Miley

