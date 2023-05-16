Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (22-19) will clash with Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (19-22) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, May 16. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +140. The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (6-0, 1.82 ERA)

Astros vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 13, or 48.1%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Astros have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Astros went 4-2 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

