Astros vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (23-19) and the Chicago Cubs (19-23) at Minute Maid Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 17.
The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (1-0, .77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Drew Smyly (4-1, 3.05 ERA).
Astros vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Cubs Player Props
|Astros vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Cubs
|Astros vs Cubs Odds
Astros Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-2.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 14, or 50%, of those games.
- Houston is 6-5 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 62.3% chance to win.
- Houston has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 184 (4.4 per game).
- The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ White Sox
|W 5-1
|J.P. France vs Michael Kopech
|May 13
|@ White Sox
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Dylan Cease
|May 14
|@ White Sox
|W 4-3
|Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
|May 15
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
|May 16
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
|May 17
|Cubs
|-
|J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
|May 19
|Athletics
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 20
|Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
|May 21
|Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Muller
|May 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Wade Miley
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|J.P. France vs Corbin Burnes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.