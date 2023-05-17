The Houston Astros (23-19) aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they play the Chicago Cubs (19-23) on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The probable starters are J.P. France (1-0) for the Astros and Drew Smyly (4-1) for the Cubs.

Astros vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-0, 0.77 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (4-1, 3.05 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France will get the start for the Astros, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing 6 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of .77, a 4.00 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .686.

France has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .204 against him.

Smyly has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Smyly will look to collect his seventh game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

The 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.05), 11th in WHIP (.970), and 42nd in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

