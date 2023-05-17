The Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Boston has a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Miami is 25-11 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Heat average just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).

Miami has put together a 26-8 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Celtics are scoring 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (115.4).

Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.4).

In terms of three-pointers, the Celtics have played better when playing at home this year, draining 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat score 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than away (107.5). On defense they give up 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (109.3).

At home, Miami concedes 110.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 109.3.

At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).

