Mason Marchment and the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchment's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mason Marchment vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Marchment has averaged 15:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Marchment has scored a goal in 11 of 68 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchment has a point in 23 of 68 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Marchment's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 23.8% of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 5 31 Points 1 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

