Player prop bet options for Jack Eichel, Jason Robertson and others are listed when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (opening faceoff at 8:30 PM ET).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Robertson has scored 46 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 63 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Dallas offense with 109 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 3.8 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2 at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Jamie Benn has helped lead the attack for Dallas this season with 33 goals and 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken May. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1 at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Joe Pavelski is a key contributor on offense for Dallas with 28 goals and 49 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 1 0 1 1 vs. Kraken May. 11 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 9 1 0 1 4 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has scored 66 points in 67 games (27 goals and 39 assists).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 1 2 3 4 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 5 at Oilers May. 8 1 2 3 3 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 5

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Chandler Stephenson has totaled 65 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 0 0 0 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 8 1 0 1 2 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 3

