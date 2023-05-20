Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will attempt to beat Jace Peterson and the Oakland Athletics when the teams square off on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog Athletics have +240 odds to play spoiler. Houston is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -300 +240 8.5 -120 +100 -2.5 +105 -125

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been the moneyline favorite 30 total times this season. They've finished 16-14 in those games.

Houston has not played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 75% chance to win.

In the 44 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-21-1).

The Astros have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-11 13-8 7-5 17-14 17-14 7-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.