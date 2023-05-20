Brooks Koepka is in the field from May 18-21 in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, taking on a par-70, 7,394-yard course.

Looking to wager on Koepka at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Brooks Koepka Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Koepka has shot better than par on four occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in two of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four of those rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Koepka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Koepka has finished in the top five once.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Koepka has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 37 4 287 0 3 1 1 $1.7M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The past 10 times Koepka has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard two times. He's also been among the top five five times and his average finish has been 20th.

Koepka made the cut in each of his 10 most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Koepka played this event was in 2022, and he finished 55th.

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

The average course Koepka has played i the last year (7,352 yards) is 42 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of +1 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Koepka's Last Time Out

Koepka finished in the 31st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament was strong, putting him in the 85th percentile of the field.

Koepka was better than 97% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Koepka recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Koepka had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.5).

Koepka's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the tournament average (3.5).

At that last outing, Koepka's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Koepka finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on 11 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Koepka recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.3.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

