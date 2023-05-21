The Oakland Athletics (10-37) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Houston Astros (26-19), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (3-4) for the Astros and James Kaprielian (0-3) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet SW
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (3-4, 2.84 ERA) vs Kaprielian - OAK (0-3, 10.17 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

  • The Astros' Valdez (3-4) will make his 10th start of the season.
  • The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.84, a 5.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.123 in nine games this season.
  • He has seven quality starts in nine chances this season.
  • In nine starts, Valdez has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 6.3 frames per outing.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Kaprielian

  • The Athletics are sending Kaprielian (0-3) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 10.17 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday, May 13 against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 10.17, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
  • Kaprielian is trying to secure his second quality start of the season.
  • Kaprielian has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season heading into this game.

