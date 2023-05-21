Elizabeth Mandlik's round of 128 match in the French Open will be versus Simona Waltert. Mandlik currently has +40000 odds to be crowned champion at Stade Roland Garros.

Mandlik at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Mandlik's Next Match

Mandlik is in the round of 128, where she will play Waltert on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET (after beating Laura Pigossi 6-2, 2-6, 7-5).

Mandlik is currently listed at -145 to win her next contest versus Waltert.

Elizabeth Mandlik Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +40000

Mandlik Stats

In the qualifying round, Mandlik was victorious 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 against Pigossi on Thursday.

Through 13 tournaments over the past 12 months, Mandlik has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 11-13.

In four tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Mandlik has gone 4-3.

Through 24 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Mandlik has played 22.6 games per match. She won 48.3% of them.

In her seven matches on a clay surface over the past year, Mandlik has averaged 21.4 games.

Over the past 12 months, Mandlik has won 57.1% of her service games, and she has won 44.0% of her return games.

On clay over the past year, Mandlik has been victorious in 64.9% of her service games and 55.6% of her return games.

