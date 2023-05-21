Sunday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars meet in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are up 1-0. The Golden Knights are listed with -125 moneyline odds against the Stars (+105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas has played 50 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.

The Golden Knights have been victorious in 12 of their 16 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

This season the Stars have four wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas is 11-4 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (73.3% win percentage).

Dallas is 2-3 when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+110) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+135)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (+115) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-189) 2.5 (-175)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.4 3.9 2.9

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 3.7 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.