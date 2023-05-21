Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Seguin's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +3.

Seguin has a goal in 18 games this season out of 76 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 38 of 76 games this season, Seguin has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Seguin has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 76 Games 7 50 Points 2 21 Goals 2 29 Assists 0

