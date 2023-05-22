Kyle Tucker and Rowdy Tellez will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Astros vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 25th in MLB action with 40 total home runs.

Houston's .378 slugging percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

Houston is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (201 total).

The Astros are 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Houston has a 3.21 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.197).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Cristian Javier (4-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Javier is looking to register his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Javier will try to prolong a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Ken Waldichuk 5/20/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez James Kaprielian 5/22/2023 Brewers - Away Cristian Javier Corbin Burnes 5/23/2023 Brewers - Away J.P. France Corbin Burnes 5/24/2023 Brewers - Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Kyle Muller 5/27/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez Drew Rucinski 5/28/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Luis Medina

