Panthers vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Monday, May 22, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 2-0. The Panthers are favored (-110) against the Hurricanes (-110).
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-115
|-105
|-
|BetMGM
|-110
|-110
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-110
|-110
|5.5
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends
- Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 69 of 96 games this season.
- The Panthers have won 59.1% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (13-9).
- The Hurricanes have been the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent in five of those games.
- Florida is 13-9 (victorious in 59.1% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.
- Carolina has won seven of its 13 games when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-143)
|1.5 (+150)
|3.5 (+125)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+220)
|0.5 (+135)
|-
|Eetu Luostarinen
|0.5 (+260)
|0.5 (+165)
|-
Hurricanes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Seth Jarvis
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (-128)
|2.5 (-105)
|Jordan Staal
|0.5 (+230)
|0.5 (+140)
|-
|Martin Necas
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-133)
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|9-1-0
|0-0
|3-7-0
|6.4
|3.40
|2.40
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-2-2
|0-0
|5-5-0
|5.6
|3.60
|2.40
