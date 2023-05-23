The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .222.
  • Bregman has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 47 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.3% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bregman has driven in a run in 17 games this year (36.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 24 games this year (51.1%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.176 AVG .242
.265 OBP .390
.230 SLG .455
2 XBH 7
1 HR 3
4 RBI 12
12/8 K/BB 5/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 22
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (45.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Rea (0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
