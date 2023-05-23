The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .222.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 47 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven in a run in 17 games this year (36.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this year (51.1%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 22 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (45.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings