The Houston Astros versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Christian Yelich.

Astros vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 23rd in baseball with 45 home runs. They average one per game.

Houston is 20th in MLB, slugging .389.

The Astros rank 15th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

Houston has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (213 total runs).

The Astros are 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.19 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.191).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending J.P. France (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Ken Waldichuk 5/20/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez James Kaprielian 5/22/2023 Brewers W 12-2 Away Cristian Javier Corbin Burnes 5/23/2023 Brewers - Away J.P. France Colin Rea 5/24/2023 Brewers - Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Kyle Muller 5/27/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez Kyle Muller 5/28/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Luis Medina 5/29/2023 Twins - Home J.P. France Sonny Gray

