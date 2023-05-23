J.P. France will take the mound for the Houston Astros (28-19) on Tuesday, May 23 against the Milwaukee Brewers (25-22), who will answer with Colin Rea. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Astros are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (+110). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-0, 4.11 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-3, 5.52 ERA)

Astros vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 19 (57.6%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 16-11 (59.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Brewers have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Brewers have won eight of 15 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) José Abreu 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

