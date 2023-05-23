Jacob Meyers and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Milwaukee Brewers and Colin Rea on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .263 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

Meyers will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last games.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 35 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.7% of them.

In three games this year, he has homered (8.6%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Meyers has driven in a run in nine games this season (25.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 35 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 16 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings