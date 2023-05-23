The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker is hitting .277 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 65th in slugging.

In 31 of 47 games this season (66.0%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).

He has homered in seven games this season (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 46.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 of 47 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 25 GP 22 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings