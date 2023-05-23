Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Brewers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .789 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 46 hits and an OBP of .399, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Alvarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with three homers.
- Alvarez has gotten a hit in 34 of 41 games this year (82.9%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (22.0%).
- In 26.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 56.1% of his games this season (23 of 41), with more than one RBI 13 times (31.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 61.0% of his games this season (25 of 41), with two or more runs three times (7.3%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|19 (82.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (83.3%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (66.7%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (38.9%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (72.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (66 total, 1.4 per game).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
