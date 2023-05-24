Wednesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) and the Houston Astros (28-20) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-2 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.

The Brewers will call on Adrian Houser against the Astros and Brandon Bielak (1-1).

Astros vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Astros have failed to cover the runline in any of their last 10 contests (two of those games had a runline).

The Astros have come away with seven wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has been victorious seven times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (213 total), Houston is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Astros have a 3.23 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule