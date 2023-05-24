Adrian Houser takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at American Family Field against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -110. A 9-run over/under is set in the game.

Astros vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Astros have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston is 7-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 23 of 48 chances this season.

The Astros have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 14-9 9-5 18-15 19-15 8-5

