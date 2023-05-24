Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Yordan Alvarez and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Houston Astros at American Family Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Astros vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has collected 46 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He's slashing .303/.407/.612 so far this season.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers May. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 22 3-for-4 3 2 5 9 vs. Athletics May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 47 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.359/.453 so far this season.

Tucker brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0

Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Adrian Houser Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Houser Stats

Adrian Houser (0-0) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his fourth start of the season.

Houser Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 19 6.0 4 0 0 4 1 vs. Royals May. 13 4.0 8 3 3 2 1 at Giants May. 7 4.2 7 2 2 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Bielak's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has five doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 24 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.340/.412 on the year.

Yelich will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 36 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI.

He has a slash line of .255/.348/.539 so far this year.

Tellez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .308 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Rays May. 21 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 at Rays May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Rowdy Tellez or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.