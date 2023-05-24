Yordan Alvarez -- hitting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez leads Houston with 46 hits and an OBP of .407 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
  • Alvarez has had a hit in 34 of 42 games this year (81.0%), including multiple hits nine times (21.4%).
  • He has homered in 11 games this season (26.2%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Alvarez has driven home a run in 23 games this season (54.8%), including more than one RBI in 31.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
  • He has scored in 59.5% of his games this season (25 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.283 AVG .283
.389 OBP .387
.500 SLG .623
7 XBH 8
3 HR 5
15 RBI 19
19/9 K/BB 13/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 19
19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (78.9%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%)
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (63.2%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (36.8%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (68.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Houser (0-0 with a 3.07 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
