Yordan Alvarez -- hitting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 46 hits and an OBP of .407 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Alvarez has had a hit in 34 of 42 games this year (81.0%), including multiple hits nine times (21.4%).

He has homered in 11 games this season (26.2%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has driven home a run in 23 games this season (54.8%), including more than one RBI in 31.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 59.5% of his games this season (25 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 19 19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (78.9%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (63.2%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (36.8%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (68.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings